Two decent wines for under a tenner at SuperValu

This week, I pick for my basket two wines from SuperValu’s latest offers, valid until July 24th. Both are chosen and imported directly by SuperValu.

Aresti Bellavista Sauvignon Blanc Reserva 2017, Curico Valley, Chile

12.5%, €8

If you enjoy Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, then it might be worth spending a mere €8 on this Chilean version. It is not the most aromatic Sauvignon, but has plenty of ripe stone fruits and lemon zest, with a long, dry finish. Perfect with grilled white fish, or goat’s cheese salad. supervalu.ie

Fleurie André Goichot 2017

13%, €10

This one is light, fresh and full of smooth, easy dark fruits. Serve it very lightly chilled with summer salads, cold meats, pâtés and terrines. At €10 a bottle, this offers very good value for money. supervalu.ie