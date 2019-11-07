Two cracking wines from Lidl’s Christmas line-up

Lidl will have the first part of its Christmas wine selection in stores tomorrow. Here are two bottles to look out for.

Chardonnay-Sauvignon-Viognier Les Amandiers, IGP Pays d’Oc 2018, €8.99

An unusual combination of grapes, but it works well: nicely textured peach and melon fruits with good, racy acidity. Perfect as an aperitif or with Thai prawn green curry.

Château Blagnac, Haut-Médoc 2016, €11.99

A classic Bordeaux with good, firm blackcurrant and blackberry fruits with a dry finish. Try this with roast lamb or beef, or baked portobello mushrooms.