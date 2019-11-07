Two cracking wines from Lidl’s Christmas line-up

John Wilson’s wines for the weekend: An unusual white and a classic red, both French

Lidl’s Christmas line-up: Chardonnay-Sauvignon-Viognier Les Amandiers and Château Blagnac Haut-Médoc

Lidl’s Christmas line-up: Chardonnay-Sauvignon-Viognier Les Amandiers and Château Blagnac Haut-Médoc

 

Lidl will have the first part of its Christmas wine selection in stores tomorrow. Here are two bottles to look out for.

Chardonnay-Sauvignon-Viognier Les Amandiers, IGP Pays d’Oc 2018, €8.99
An unusual combination of grapes, but it works well: nicely textured peach and melon fruits with good, racy acidity. Perfect as an aperitif or with Thai prawn green curry.

Château Blagnac, Haut-Médoc 2016, €11.99
A classic Bordeaux with good, firm blackcurrant and blackberry fruits with a dry finish. Try this with roast lamb or beef, or baked portobello mushrooms.

Irish Times
Food&Drink Club

Exclusive events, competitions, reviews & recipes Join now
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.