Two classy French wines and change from a tenner

This week, two wines from Tesco – both offering value for money at €9 a bottle.

Tesco’s Finest Saint Mont 2016

Saint Mont is a little-known appellation in the southwest of France. Made from a number of local grapes such as Gros Manseng, Petit Manseng, Courbu and Arrufiac, this is a very enjoyable light, dry white wine, with yellow apples, quince and peaches, balanced nicely by a nervy citrus acidity. Try it with grilled white fish, mild goat’s cheese salads, or just by itself. Very good value at €9.

Tesco Beaujolais 2018

Beaujolais is the perfect glugging wine, to be enjoyed with charcuterie and light cheeses. This one is supple and rounded with good light, fresh, red cherry fruits and an easy finish. Tastes like more than its €9 price tag.