Two classic wines, both a bit special, both perfect for your Easter table

Wines for the Weekend: John Wilson picks a classy Petit Chablis and Côtes de Bordeaux

Both from O’Briens: Jean-Marc Brocard Petit Chablis and Clos Sainte Anne Côtes de Bordeaux

Two classic wines this week, both a little bit special, and perfect for an Easter celebration. Both are on offer from O’Briens.

Petit Chablis 2018 Jean-Marc Brocard, €17.95
Jean-Marc Brocard is one of the finest producers in Chablis. Petit Chablis is theoretically inferior to Chablis, but there is nothing inferior about this wine: classic Chablis with clean green-apple fruits, zesty, crisp acidity and a lovely long, dry finish. Drink it alongside all sorts of fish and seafood.

Clos Sainte Anne 2015, Côtes de Bordeaux, €17.20
The winemaking sisters Marie and Sylvie Courselle produce high-quality Bordeaux at very reasonable prices. Clos Sainte Anne is no exception; made from 90 per cent Merlot, this is a wonderfully elegant wine with ripe blackcurrant fruits, a touch of spice and a long, dry finish. Perfect with a roast of lamb.

