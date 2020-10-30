Two classic New World wines for under €12

This week, two classic wines from the New World, from Tesco. In the 1990s we fell in love with the wines of Australia, epitomised by Barossa Valley Shiraz. Made primarily by the descendants of German immigrants, these were and are powerful, rich red wines, packed with ripe fruits.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand produces one of our favourite white wines, Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc. First made famous by Brancott Estate and Cloudy Bay, this has become a modern classic, much copied but rarely bettered.

Villa Maria Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2020

Vibrant and aromatic with racy crisp lime zest and refreshing green fruits. Perfect to drink solo or with salads and prawn and chicken green curries. €10, €50 for six bottles.

Tesco Finest Barossa Shiraz 2017

A warming 14.5 per cent, with masses of peppery ripe plums and cassis and vanilla spice. This is best served with grilled red meats (a steak would be great) or maybe pulled pork. €12.

