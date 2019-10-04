Two bottles for less than €10 in Lidl’s French wine sale

John Wilson’s wines for the weekend: A crisp Muscadet and an elegant Cabardès

Wines worth trying: Domaine Deux Vallons Muscadet and Les Pierres Cabardès

Wines worth trying: Domaine Deux Vallons Muscadet and Les Pierres Cabardès

 

Lidl began its annual French wine sale this week. It’s smaller than in the past, but these two wines are certainly worth trying.

Domaine Deux Vallons 2018, Muscadet Sèvre et Maine, €8.99
Lively, fresh, crisp green-apple fruits cut through with lemon zest. Perfect on its own or with all kinds of seafood, but it would really shine with shellfish.

Les Pierres 2016, Languedoc-Roussillon, Cabardès, €9.99
Cool, dry Atlantic winds meet the warmer, moist Mediterranean “vent Marin” in the small appellation of Cabardès, which is producing excellent wines. Les Pierres has lovely concentrated dark fruits, light tannins and a real elegance. One to drink alongside red meat, game or hard cheeses.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.