Two bottles for less than €10 in Lidl’s French wine sale

Lidl began its annual French wine sale this week. It’s smaller than in the past, but these two wines are certainly worth trying.

Domaine Deux Vallons 2018, Muscadet Sèvre et Maine, €8.99

Lively, fresh, crisp green-apple fruits cut through with lemon zest. Perfect on its own or with all kinds of seafood, but it would really shine with shellfish.

Les Pierres 2016, Languedoc-Roussillon, Cabardès, €9.99

Cool, dry Atlantic winds meet the warmer, moist Mediterranean “vent Marin” in the small appellation of Cabardès, which is producing excellent wines. Les Pierres has lovely concentrated dark fruits, light tannins and a real elegance. One to drink alongside red meat, game or hard cheeses.