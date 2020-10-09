Two bestselling wines to try for €20

O’Briens has two of its bestselling wines on a “two for €20 mix and match” for the month of October. A bottle of each would cover all dinner options.

Gascogne 2019, Domaine Duffour Père et Fils

A blend of Colombard, Gros Manseng, and Ugni Blanc, you would be forgiven for mistaking this wine for a Sauvignon Blanc. Aromatic with fresh green apples and mangoes and a zesty citrus finish, this would make the perfect aperitif. Alternatively, try it with lighter salads, fresh soft cheeses, or grilled sea bass.

Protocolo Tempranillo Tinto 2018, Castilla

From top Rioja producers Sierra Cantabria, this is not quite the real thing, but it does have a little Rioja character. Light and smooth with clean red cherry fruits, a touch of spice and a rounded finish. Perfect on its own, with nibbles or chicken and pork dishes.