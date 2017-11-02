Two award-winning wines available around the country

Updated: Thu, Nov 2, 2017, 12:34
John Wilson

 

Marques de Goulaine Sauvignon Blanc, Val de Loire

Noffla, the association of independent off-licences, hold a series of bind-tastings every year, and crowns the best wines in each category with a star award. This year, I agreed with a lot of their recommendations, including the two wines below. To get the full list of wines, look at Noffla.ie or even better, drop into your local independent off-licence. The Sauvignon (a Gold Star Award) is very aromatic, and full of racy elderflowers, gooseberries and green peppers, with a crisp citrus finish. 13.99 from an off-licence near you.

Carmen Premier Reserva Pinot Noir 2014, Chile

Chile does a great line in Pinot Noir, often at prices that make the rest of the world look very pricey. This is a textbook example (a Bronze Star Award), bursting with fragrant dark cherries and blackcurrant fruits and a touch of wood smoke. One to drink on cool evenings with a grilled breast of duck or a lightly spicy chicken curry. 12.99 from independent off-licences.

