Two €12 wines to try: a racy Sauvignon Blanc and a spicy Pinot Noir

John Wilson’s wines for the weekend: This pair are from Chile’s Leyda Valley

 

This week, two wines from Dunnes Stores, both priced at €12. If Chile has an equivalent to Marlborough in New Zealand, it is the cool-climate Leyda Valley, a region responsible for aromatic racy Sauvignon Blanc and some very attractive juicy Pinot Noir.

Costero Sauvignon Blanc Reserva 2018, Leyda Valley

A vibrant Sauvignon with full on aromas, zesty lemon and grapefruit and crisp green apple fruits. Drink solo, with leafy salads, tomatoes or grilled sea bass.

Costero Pinot Noir 2018 Reserva, Leyda Valley

A medium-bodied fragrant Pinot Noir with lively red cherry and raspberry fruits underpinned by a gentle spiciness. Perfect with duck or hot smoked salmon or a vegetarian tomato-based stew with pasta or creamy polenta. 

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.