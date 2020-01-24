Two €12 wines to try: a racy Sauvignon Blanc and a spicy Pinot Noir

This week, two wines from Dunnes Stores, both priced at €12. If Chile has an equivalent to Marlborough in New Zealand, it is the cool-climate Leyda Valley, a region responsible for aromatic racy Sauvignon Blanc and some very attractive juicy Pinot Noir.

Costero Sauvignon Blanc Reserva 2018, Leyda Valley

A vibrant Sauvignon with full on aromas, zesty lemon and grapefruit and crisp green apple fruits. Drink solo, with leafy salads, tomatoes or grilled sea bass.

Costero Pinot Noir 2018 Reserva, Leyda Valley

A medium-bodied fragrant Pinot Noir with lively red cherry and raspberry fruits underpinned by a gentle spiciness. Perfect with duck or hot smoked salmon or a vegetarian tomato-based stew with pasta or creamy polenta.