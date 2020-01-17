Two €10 wines to try: a vibrant Sauvignon Blanc and a fruity Bordeaux
These two tasty French bottles offer good value for money
O’Briens has two very tasty French wines on sale at the moment, both offering good value for money for €10.
Chatelin Desjacques Sauvignon Blanc 2018, Vin de France
Light (11.5% alcohol) and aromatic with vibrant refreshing clean green fruits. One to drink solo, with lighter salads or goat’s cheese and beetroot salad.
Ch. Janoy Bellevue 2018, Bordeaux
A very attractive lightly fruity Bordeaux with ample plump plums and blackberries, finishing on a dry note. Try this with roast lamb or beef.