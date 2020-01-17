Two €10 wines to try: a vibrant Sauvignon Blanc and a fruity Bordeaux

O’Briens has two very tasty French wines on sale at the moment, both offering good value for money for €10.

Chatelin Desjacques Sauvignon Blanc 2018, Vin de France

Light (11.5% alcohol) and aromatic with vibrant refreshing clean green fruits. One to drink solo, with lighter salads or goat’s cheese and beetroot salad.

Irish Times

Ch. Janoy Bellevue 2018, Bordeaux

A very attractive lightly fruity Bordeaux with ample plump plums and blackberries, finishing on a dry note. Try this with roast lamb or beef.