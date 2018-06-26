Too hot to cook? Get a summery dinner delivered to your door

Baby it’s hot outside. And inside too, even before we fire up the gas or turn the oven on to make dinner. So ignore the manky barbecue, still encrusted with the remains of a good weekend’s partying, and order some good-weather, good food to be delivered – and it doesn’t have to be pizza or curry.

SUSHI SELECT

Counter the meatfest of the past few days with a healthy sushi order. Michie means filled with smiles and laughter in Japanese, and Michie Sushi’s three Dublin locations at Sandyford, Ranelagh and Dún Laoghaire aim to deliver on that score.

Head chef and owner Michel Piare, his partner Anna van Exel, and his twin brother Mike, also operate outlets within the Avoca food halls in Rathcoole and Kilmacanogue.

A large set (€30), containing 30 pieces of assorted sushi, including nigiri, maki and ura maki, should be enough for three (or two very hungry adults), and there are vegetarian options contained in the selection.

Maki Sushi Rolls in Cork’s English Market rewards a healthy appetite, or a group booking, with discounts. One of their hand rolled creations will set you back €4, with six for €21, and a 50-piece platter for €45. Orders for delivery can be made with Deliveroo.

Vegans are catered for here with the unconventional but delicious sounding avocado with cucumber, carrots, red cabbage, spinach and tahini miso dressing roll. Pescatarians might prefer the salmon poké roll with organic Irish salmon marinated with tamari, mirin and sesame oil, edamame, radish, spring onion, pickled ginger and toasted sesame seeds.

Yoshimi Hayakawa’s Wa Café is the place to order from in Galway, and the assorted nigiri and maki box (€11) would be a Monday treat for one, while the small sharing platter (€30) is good for two or three diners.

MIDDLE EASTERN MAGIC

Umi Falafel, with branches in Dublin, Cork and Belfast, are open seven days a week, noon to 10pm. As well as the crunchy spiced chickpea fritters from which the name comes, Umi Falafel’s menu has a mezze offering, and traditional salads including fatoush and tabouleh, available to order through Deliveroo.

MOREISH MEXICAN

Zambrero, a Mexican fast-food chain with a philanthropic twist, opened its first branch in Europe in Dublin 2, in 2016 and there are now four Dublin branches and one in Cork, with six more on the way this year. For every burrito or bowl sold, this chain donates a meal to someone in need via its Plate4Plate charity. Buritos (€7.30), chikitos (a smaller tortilla but otherwise the same as a burito, €5), and bowls (€7.30) are the schtick, and delivery is by Just Eat.

VIETNAMESE ON A ROLL

A summer roll for a summer evening ... and the best ones in Dublin come from Pang, on Kevin Street. You can pre-order here, but otherwise you’ll have to drop by the tiny spot to pick up dinner.

TANTALISING THAI

The Diep Takeaway chain has expanded to nine outlets and two noodle bars across Dublin, Bray and Leixlip.

There are plenty of authentic Thai offerings on the menu, but you could try the Diep-style spice box (€11.50), with chicken, fried potatoes, spring onions, onion, garlic, green and red chilli, salt and chilli seasoning and yellow curry sauce. But be warned, it packs almost 1,400 calories per portion.

A South-East Asian summer salad might be a better bet in this weather, however, and there are four to select from including Gai Xai Phai, a Vietnamese grilled chicken salad with Asian vegetables, Chineses leaves, pickled carrot, beansprouts, and crisp fried shallots.

Delivery areas are quite wide – Leixlip, for instance, also serves Maynooth, Celbridge and Lucan, and Blackrock’s zone stretches from Booterstown to Killiney.