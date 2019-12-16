To cook your goose, first find a sod of turf

Long before turkey, goose was the traditional meat in an Irish Christmas dinner

Roast goose. iStock

Roast goose. iStock

 

While turkeys have been eaten in Ireland since the 17th century, according to Bríd Mahon in her book Land of Milk and Honey (1991), it’s only since the beginning of the 20th century that they have been our go-to bird at Christmas.

For the rest of Irish food history, since Christmas arrived, goose was the staple of our festive celebrations. In the past, when few had ovens, goose was cooked over a turf fire in a big black pot. It would be partially braised and partially roasted. Parsnip and bacon would be added to the pot, as well as carrots, onions and other herbs and spices such as sage, cloves and a pinch of nutmeg. 

If you had money you would feast on goose every Sunday from Michaelmas (September 29th) until Christmas. In her book Traditional Irish food (1983), Theodora Fitzgibbon includes an excerpt from a story from 1870 of a young farmer who dined every Sunday on boiled goose and dumplings.

As well as dumplings, goose would be stuffed with potatoes and served with apple sauce. Though this was a traditional way of cooking duck in Ireland, a recipe for goose in this manner is included in Darina Allen’s A Simply Delicious Christmas (1989). Don’t be fooled by the size of a goose though, as Allen rightly remarks it has a deceptively large carcass, so allow 450g per person. 

How to roast a Christmas goose (5kg)

First make the stuffing: fry one diced onion in 50g of butter until soft. Add 500g of chopped cooking apples and a sprig of rosemary and thyme. When the apples are soft, remove from the heat. Fold in 750g of cooked mashed potato and season to taste. When the mixture is cold, stuff the cavity of the goose. 

Roast the goose in the oven for 20 minutes per 500g, basting every 30 minutes. When the goose is ready, the juices will run clear. 

While a turf fire with a pot over it may be hard to find, placing a piece of smouldering turf in your oven will do just as well. 

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.