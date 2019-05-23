Think pink: Two rosés to try when the summer sun comes out

John Wilson’s wines for the weekend: One South African, one Spanish, both O’Briens

Everything’s coming up rosé: Delheim Pinotage and Rós Garnacha

Now the sun is out (some of the time, at least), wine drinkers turn to rosés. Fortunately, O’Briens has started its annual pink promotion. This year it has 14 rosé wines from four countries, including one made in Spain by O’Briens’s wine director, Lynne Coyle MW.

Delheim Pinotage rosé, South Africa
€13.95 (or €20.92 for two) from O’Briens
This has masses of fresh, exuberant, ripe-strawberry fruits, with a nicely rounded finish. A mere 12.5 per cent alcohol, and vegan-friendly, too. Serve it on its own, well chilled on a summer evening, or match it with Thai prawn or chicken salads.

Rós rosé 2018, Navarra, Spain
€16.95 (or €25.42 for two) from O’Briens
Rós means rose in Irish and Scots Gaelic, and this was made by Lynne Coyle of O’Briens (who is originally from Scotland), in conjunction with the Tandem winery, in Navarra in Spain. Made using hand-picked Garnacha grapes, this is a medium-bodied rosé, with floral aromas and ripe, rounded strawberry fruits, good, refreshing acidity and a nice dryish finish. Very tasty wine, perfect on its own but even better with summer salads and barbecued fish.

