These €8 convenience-store Spanish wines get the thumbs-up

Two widely available Spanish wines this week, both from the Wines We Love range, exclusive to branches of Centra.

Vega Roja Chardonnay 2018, 12%, €8

A light, refreshing, oak-free Chardonnay with attractive, easy, tropical fruits and good citrus acidity. Drink it on its own, with prawns or with grilled salmon.

Vega Roja Tempranillo-Shiraz 2018, 13%, €8

Very moreish juicy, fresh, smooth dark fruits with no rough edges. Great with pizza or tomato-based pasta dishes.