These €8 convenience-store Spanish wines get the thumbs-up
John Wilson’s wines for the weekend: A pair of good-value bottles from Centra
Vega Roja Chardonnay and Tempranillo-Shiraz, both €8 from branches of Centra
Two widely available Spanish wines this week, both from the Wines We Love range, exclusive to branches of Centra.
Vega Roja Chardonnay 2018, 12%, €8
A light, refreshing, oak-free Chardonnay with attractive, easy, tropical fruits and good citrus acidity. Drink it on its own, with prawns or with grilled salmon.
Vega Roja Tempranillo-Shiraz 2018, 13%, €8
Very moreish juicy, fresh, smooth dark fruits with no rough edges. Great with pizza or tomato-based pasta dishes.