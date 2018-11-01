‘The Irish Times’ Food Month begins today

Now in its sixth year, Food Month at The Irish Times starts today and will continue throughout November. There will be additional daily food and drink content across all sections of The Irish Times and irishtimes.com.

Food and drink will be explored from every angle, from how we produce our food, to how we buy, sell and consume it, plus an in-depth look at food waste and sustainability in Ireland.

There will be a daily Six-Ingredient Supper column running throughout the month.

On Friday, the annual 52-page Winter Food & Drink Guide is free with The Irish Times, with interviews and recipes from Clodagh McKenna, Richard Corrigan, plus foodie travel, gifts, and the best in winter entertaining.

On Saturday, we introduce our new food columnist Jess Murphy in The Irish Times Magazine. The New Zealander was named Best Chef in Ireland at the 2018 RAI awards, and is the owner of Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant Kai, in Galway city.

You will also find additional digital content throughout the month, including recipe videos and a podcast with Lilly Higgins.

There’s a chance for readers to get involved too, with competitions, events and an opportunity to submit recipes for publication. Readers have a chance to win a €10,000 Miele kitchen throughout November, and there are also a number of new walking food tours led by Irish Times food and drink writers.

The Irish Times Food and Drink Club launches on November 9th, and will include a monthly digest sent to subscribers with a selection of the best food and drink content, plus a peek at upcoming restaurant reviews, and exclusive competitions and subscriber-only content. You can sign up at irishtimes.com/foodanddrinkclub

