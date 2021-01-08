The Happy Pear: a burrito bowl with homemade guacamole and salsa for sharing

David and Stephen Flynn of The Happy Pear cafes, cookbooks, courses and food production company, are guest chefs in The Irish Times Health Month kitchen this week, sharing dishes from their newly published book, The Happy Health Plan.

January is Health Month in The Irish Times. Throughout the month, in print and online, we will be offering encouragement and inspiration to help us all improve our physical and mental health in 2021. See irishtimes.com/health

BURRITO BOWL

This is a wonderful combination of flavours, colours and textures. It makes a great sharing plate or spread, and a delicious lunch or dinner.

Serves 4-5 (takes 30 minutes)

Ingredients

Burrito chips:

3 wholemeal burrito wraps

Chocolate bean chilli:

1 small red onion

3 cloves of garlic

1 fresh green chilli

100g fresh mushrooms

1 red pepper

1 yellow pepper

1 x 400g tin of black beans (approximately 240g when drained)

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 tablespoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon salt

A pinch of ground black pepper

2 teaspoons cocoa powder

1 x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes

1 teaspoon maple syrup

Juice of 1 lime

Guacamole:

1 ripe avocado

¼ of a red onion

1 clove of garlic

4 cherry tomatoes

Pinch of salt and ground black pepper

Juice of ½ a lime

Salsa:

¼ of a cucumber

10 cherry tomatoes

15g fresh coriander

60g tinned sweetcorn

¼ teaspoon salt

Pinch of ground black pepper

Couscous:

200g wholemeal couscous

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon tamari/soy sauce

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200degrees Celsius fan/ 220degrees.

2. First, make the chocolate chili. Peel and finely dice the red onion, garlic and chili (leave the seeds in if you like it a little spicier). Roughly chop the mushrooms. Slice the peppers into small bite-size pieces. Drain and rinse the beans.

3. Heat a large non-stick pan on a high heat and add the onions, mushrooms and peppers. Fry for 8 minutes, stirring regularly, until the onions start to brown and the peppers start to soften. Add the garlic and chilli and cook for 2 minutes. Add the beans, spices, salt, black pepper and cocoa, mix well, and cook for 2 minutes. Add the chopped tomatoes, maple syrup and lime juice and bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and leave to simmer for 5 minutes.

4. For the burrito chips, stack the 4 wraps on top of each other and slice each of them into 8 equal triangles. Spread out on two baking trays, and bake in the preheated oven for 5 minutes on each side. Remove from the oven and leave to cool.

5. For the guacamole, cut the avocado in half and scoop out the flesh. Cut into small cubes and put them into a small bowl. Peel and finely dice the red onion and garlic, quarter the cherry tomatoes, and add these to the avocado. Add the salt, black pepper and lime juice, then mix well and mash. If you like a chunky guacamole, just bring everything together, but if you prefer a smooth guacamole, mash very finely.

6. For the salsa, chop the cucumber into 2cm cubes and quarter the cherry tomatoes. Finely chop the coriander. Mix together in a bowl along with the sweetcorn, salt and pepper.

7. Put the couscous into a large bowl with the smoked paprika and tamari/ soy sauce, and mix well. Level out the couscous, then pour over enough boiling water to cover it by about 1cm. cover with a plate and leave to soak for 5 minutes. Once it’s ready, use a fork to fluff it up.

8. Divide everything between four bowls and serve. Recipe from The Happy Health Plan, by David and Stephen Flynn, published by Penguin Life. thehappypear.ie