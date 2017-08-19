The first ‘beer for her’ is launched

How do you get women to drink beer?

Put it in a pretty bottle, serve it in Champagne flutes and make sure there are flowers nearby – roses, preferably. Use words such as “sophistication” and “elegance” just in case she’s concerned about undoing her femininity by drinking such a masculine beverage. Say something about women being left out of the brewing industry, but owing to their “determination and faith” that’s all changing. Dim the lights, put on some soulful music, then pour.

The very first “beer for her” was recently launched by a brewery in the Czech Republic. Called Aurosa – which sounds creepily like “arousal” – the drink, according to the website, is a representation of a woman’s strength and a girl’s tenderness. It didn’t seem to say what style of beer it is, except that its design and taste depict female essence, whatever that is – though I’m guessing it’s not period pains.

Brewed by a goddess (oops, I mean woman), its launch earlier this summer caused a wave of controversy on social media. And rightly so; it’s just another example of exploitative marketing towards women. The fact that Aurosa could easily be confused with a bottle of bubble bath is telling – it falls into that category of products aimed at “her”, like pink razors (often double the price of blue ones) that appeal to the most idealised version of women.

Denali is a tasty new IPA from Cork brewery 8 Degrees

Mitchelstown brewery 8 Degrees has just released the latest in its single-hop IPA series, which showcases different hops in each beer. This time it uses a new and fruity North American hop called Denali. It has a good, balanced bitterness and you’ll get a lovely blast of pineapple and tropical fruit aroma just as you pour – and in case you’re wondering, it comes in a blue-labelled bottle and I’m pretty sure there are no plans for a pink version at twice the price.