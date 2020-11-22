The Big Food & Drink Prize Quiz: answer 50 tasty questions to win some fantastic prizes

Test your knowledge of all things gastronomic in a special edition of our weekly Food Quiz

Updated: about 2 hours ago

 
November is Food Month in The Irish Times. irishtimes.com/foodmonth
Do you know what was voted Ireland’s favourite take-away dish? How about what brand of tinned soup did Andy Warhol famously paint?  

Welcome to a very special edition of our weekly Food Quiz for Food Month at The Irish Times. Put your knowledge of all things gastronomic to the test by attempting these five themed rounds of 10 questions, compiled by Michelle and Greg Bowe who write the food blog, The Greedy Couple.

For five lucky entrants, we have some great prizes lined up.

The overall winner will receive a Kenwood kMix KMX760.GD Kitchen Machine (rrp €669.99) from Currys PC World.

If you’re not the lucky winner, there are a limited number of these mixers available at the reduced price of €299 in the Currys PC World Black Tag Sale.

We also have four runner-up prizes:

  • A case of six wonderful Spanish wines to be enjoyed over the festive season. The mixed case has a value of more than €100. For more information on Wines from Spain, see here.
  • €100 Aldi gift voucher.
  • Teeling Distillery Support Local Hamper valued at €100, containing the Distillery’s exclusive Chinkapin Oak Whiskey as well as distillery rooftop honey, whiskey barrel aged chocolate, whiskey smoked sea salt and some extra Teeling goodies.
  • Three-course dinner (voucher) for two in the Saddle Room restaurant at the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin 2, where executive chef Garry Hughes’s menu showcases premium Irish ingredients.

The closing date for entries is Sunday, November 29th at 10am GMT. The winner will be announced online. Terms and conditions apply. You can read them here.

If you are reading this on The Irish Times app, click here to enter.

Best of luck.

