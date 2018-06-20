The best burger in Ireland revealed

The best burgers in Ireland can be found at the Hungry Moose in Kilkenny, a partially crowdfunded restaurant opened last December by a chef who has cooked for rock and rap stars including the Rolling Stones, Meatloaf, Paul McCartney and Jay-Z.

The runner up is Handsome Burger in Galway, and Eddie Rockets is the people’s choice for best burger in a national chain.

Almost 17,000 online votes were cast by the public in the competition, which is part of tomorrow’s National Burger Day. More than 500 outlets nationwide, from high-end gourmet burger restaurants to local takeaways, will be offering two-for-one on their signature burgers tomorrow to mark the occasion. The full list of participating outlets can be seen here.

The Hungry Moose is owned by Chris Telford and Andy Brown and the winner's signature burger is a chuck, brisket and short rib beef patty. The Hungry Moose burger is served with “smoked bacon, dill pickles, dressed with beer battered onion ring, aged Canadian moose cheddar and organic maple BBQ sauce”. It sells for €14.95 and comes with a choice of skinny fries, triple cooked chips or sweet potato fries. The Hungry Moose also serves fish, chicken, vegan and vegetarian burgers.

Chris Telford, co-owner, and Eimear Jacob, manager, at The Hungry Moose in Kilkenny.

Telford has toured the world working as a personal chef for rock stars and bands. He and Brown worked together at the Mount Juliet hotel and resort in Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, where Telford ran a cafe catering to golfers and Brown was a management accountant.

The pair took over the running of Shirley’s pub in Kells, Co Kilkenny in 2014, and developed a pub food menu that proved popular with locals, prompting them to develop the concept of a burger restaurant. They launched a crowdfunding campaign in July of last year, and raised €22,840 which part-funded their opening on John Street in the city in December.

The runner-up, Handsome Burger in Galway, is a business created by Rory McCormack and Cathal O’Connor which grew out of a market stall and is now based at craft beer bar Caribou.

The best burger sold in a restaurant, as voted for by the public, is sold at Thunder Road Café in Dublin’s Temple Bar, while the Woodenbridge Hotel in Arklow topped the hotel category, and The Cross in Drogheda took the pub honours.

Eddie Rockets was voted best burger at a national fast food chain and the independent chain winner was Matt’s takeaway in Donegal. Burger King at Applegreen too the convenience store/forecourt category.

Regional awards were also made in the competition, which is sponsored by Kepak and supported by Coca Cola, Heinz, Dubliner Cheese and Tour America.

Best burger in Ireland

The Hungry Moose, Kilkenny

Best national burger at a …

Fast Food Chain (National): Eddie Rockets

Fast Food Chain (Independent): Matt’s Takeaway, Donegal

Restaurant: Thunder Road Café, Dublin

Hotel: Woodenbridge Hotel, Wicklow

Pub: The Cross Pub, Drogheda

Convenience/Forecourt: Burger King at Applegreen

Best Gourmet Burger Specialist

Connaught: Handsome Burger, Galway

Leinster: Box Burger, Bray

Munster: Sun of a Bun, Cork

Ulster: Meat Box, Castlerock

Best Independent Takeaway

Connaught: Raffaeles Takeaway, Tubbercurry

Leinster: Mullen’s, Dundalk

Munster: Miss Ellies Takeaway, Clonmel

Ulster: Friars Rest, Letterkenny

Northern Ireland: The Chippy, Limavaddy

Best Independent Chain

Connaught: Blue Thunder, Claremorris

Leinster: Silvios, Dublin

Munster: Dooly’s, Waterford

Ulster: PG Chips, Dungannon