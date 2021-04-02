The 35 best products in Irish supermarkets: Our food writers share their favourites
The Irish Times Magazine’s food team on the best items they pop in their trolley every week
Online food shopping may be convenient, but it does rule out the fascinating, time-filling habit of glancing at the contents of other people’s baskets and trolleys in the queue.
Rather than being purely nosey, this can be a valuable research tool, or at least that’s what I tell myself. An unusual item spotted in someone else’s basket, or a recommendation given by a trusted friend, can become a regular purchase with the power to make everyday cooking a bit more interesting and satisfying.