The 35 best products in Irish supermarkets: Our food writers share their favourites

Online food shopping may be convenient, but it does rule out the fascinating, time-filling habit of glancing at the contents of other people’s baskets and trolleys in the queue.

Rather than being purely nosey, this can be a valuable research tool, or at least that’s what I tell myself. An unusual item spotted in someone else’s basket, or a recommendation given by a trusted friend, can become a regular purchase with the power to make everyday cooking a bit more interesting and satisfying.