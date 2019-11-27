Television chef Gary Rhodes has died, aged 59

The television chef Gary Rhodes has died, his family have announced. The restaurateur, who opened RhodesD7 in Dublin in 2006, was 59. In a statement, they said: “The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE.

“Gary passed away last evening, Tuesday 26th November, 2019, at the age of 59, with his beloved wife, Jennie, by his side. The family would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time.”

More to follow. – PA