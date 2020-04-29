Teeling Whiskey initiative to aid front-line workers leads to ‘fastest ever sale’

Like many, Stephen Teeling of Teeling Whiskey, the distillery and visitor centre in Dublin, is still trying to come to terms with the new reality. “We had to make some big decisions fairly quickly and decided to close down on March 12th. Three and a half weeks later we are still in holding pattern.”

As with many drinks producers, this was just before what would have been one of their biggest weeks of the year. “We had 2,000 people booked in for tours and a lot of events planned. But it was the right call. We have tried to keep long-term staff on book and to adapt. We were in limbo until the regulations caught up; the Government now has really good measures in place.”

Masterclass

For the moment, they are continuing to distil. “We were about to launch our first ever whiskey aged in virgin Irish oak and obviously were unable to, so instead, with Celtic Whiskey, we did a special online sale in aid of front-line workers, through four charities and 300 bottles sold in two hours. It was the fastest ever sale for Celtic Whiskey.”

They have also released Trinity Discovery Packs, three miniatures of their whiskies, with an online masterclass from brand ambassador Robert Caldwell. See celticwhiskeyshop.com/teeling-trinity-pack. Profits will go to charity.

“We have a 28-year-old whiskey bottled and ready to go. But we are holding back for the moment,” Stephen Teeling says. “The distillery is five years old in June; it would be great to be back open by then.”