Taste of Dublin launches an indoor winter food festival at the RDS

Taste of Dublin, the summer food festival in Iveagh Gardens, is starting a winter-food “festive edition” this November, indoors in the main hall of the RDS.

The organiser expects about 18,000 people to visit the Dublin venue over four days, with 15 restaurants and food experiences, more than 30 chefs and 50 dishes, as well as hands-on sessions, masterclasses with celebrity chefs, workshops and demos, food and drink sampling and music.

Taste of Dublin: Festive Edition, running from November 28th to December 1st, is modelled on a long-established similar winter-food festival in London. Equinox Events, which runs the event, promises an “indoor festive feast” where “visitors can soak up the gourmet atmosphere, celebrate the season and explore the latest food trends in a stylish and cosy setting”.

Taste of Dublin: the ‘festive edition’ is set to feature 15 restaurants and food experiences, more than 30 chefs and 50 dishes. Photograph: Fanatic Creative at Taste of London, The Festive Edition

The winter event will have fewer sessions – six over four days – but a larger indoor square footage, and fewer visitors are expected than the 32,000 who came to the Iveagh Gardens in June, so it sounds as if it will be a more comfortable experience.

Tickets cost the same as for the summer festival, at €16.28 per adult (€10.85 for 10- to 16-year-olds), including booking fee. That gets you access to food demos and sessions but does not cover taster dishes. A €69.44 ticket includes a glass of champagne and access to a VIP area.

Following criticism, Taste of Dublin ditched its on-site florin currency in favour of card payments, and all “signature” dishes were priced at €5 in June (with some additional dishes individually priced). For the winter festival, payments are contactless, and taster dishes will be start at €5; the organisers cannot confirm yet if prices will have an upper cap. Companies can buy vouchers for their guests. Tickets are on sale online.