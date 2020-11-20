Supermarket wines guide: the best of Aldi’s Christmas collection

Over the next few weeks, I will take a look at what our supermarkets are offering this year, and make a few suggestions for your Christmas dinner.

Aldi has released a comprehensive seasonal range of wines last week. The ever-reliable Veuve Monsigny Champagne Brut (€19.66) would make a great way to kick off the celebrations, or to drink alongside oysters or any salty cheesy nibbles before dinner.

Sauvignon lovers should head straight for the fresh, lightly aromatic Redwood Hills Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc (€8.84). A good aperitif, this would also go nicely with starters of smoked salmon or prawns.

Alternatively the lightly fruity Specially Selected Bordeaux Rosé (€7.86) would also go well with most starters.

With either goose or turkey, the elegant, softly fruity Specially Selected Chilean Gran Reserva Pinot Noir (€8.84) would do very nicely, as would the Estevez Malbec 2019 from Chile with its ripe, dark cherries and plums. The Specially Selected Beaujolais Villages (€7.86) is light and juicy with refreshing red cherry fruits and good acidity. This would be great with a starter of pâté or charcuterie, as well as the leftovers the following day.

To finish off, the Fletcher’s LBV Port (€13.76) would go nicely with plum pudding or a nice cheeseboard.

Specially Selected French Muscadet Sèvre et Maine Sur Lie

€7.86

I am a big fan of Muscadet generally, and the Aldi version is very good value for money. Light, crisp and dry with green apple fruits, this would be great as an aperitif, or with most fishy starters.

Grand Vallon Châteauneuf-du-Pape Blanc

€19.66

Not cheap, but the rich, textured peach fruits would go well with turkey, as well as prawn or scallop starters.

Buenas Vides Limited Edition Merlot 2020, Mendoza

€8.35

Medium to full-bodied with ample, ripe, rich, dark fruits and a rounded finish. Perfect with turkey and all that stuffing or a rib of beef.

Chateau Chantemerle Medoc

€9.82

Lightly spicy with clean blackcurrant fruits and a dry finish. Try this with a roast of beef, goose or duck.