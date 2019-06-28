Sunny weather sips from Spain

This weekend, why not enjoy a Spanish feast with two wines from O’Brien’s Spanish wine promotion. Start off with the crisp, refreshing organic verdejo from Rueda below, and then spoil yourself with a roast of lamb, accompanied by the Rioja Gran Reserva.

Verdejo 2018, Rueda, De Alberto Ecologio, €12.95 (down from €18.95)

Tasting notes of green apples and pears, with zesty grapefruit. Verdejo goes well with a variety of foods, including all kinds of seafood and salads. Try it with the last of the season’s asparagus, or prawns with avocado and tomato.

Monte Real Rioja Gran Reserva 2010, €16.95 (down from €33.95)

Lovely soft, rich, ripe, mature dark fruits, hints of spice and a smooth, rounded finish. Try it with a roast leg of lamb, or some Manchego cheese.