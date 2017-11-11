Special events explore the science of food

Science and gastronomy come together in two unique events this month. At Cask & Greene’s restaurant in Cork on Wednesday, November 15th, head chef Bryan McCarthy is doing an unusual tasting menu as part of Cork Science Week.

The Alchemy of Food: Science and Flavour kicks off at 7.30pm and over the course of the evening McCarthy will serve a five-course menu that blends food and science. From the Maillard reaction to caramelisation, gelification, and fermentation, the chef will explain the scientific processes he uses in his kitchen.

Andy Ferreira, bar manager at Cask, will also demonstrate how he uses scientific techniques to harness temperature, taste, texture and colour in the creation of unusual cocktails.

Tickets are €75 and can be booked by calling the restaurant on 021-4552279.

Umami burgers

Chef Louise Lennox and food scientist Aisling Larkin, who run the children’s science and food initiative Foodoppi, are putting on an interactive show called Build the Ultimate Umami Burger at The Sugar Club in Dublin 2 on Tuesday, November 21st.

Food scientist Aisling Larkin (l) and chef Louise Lennox will be cooking up edible experiments on stage at The Sugar Club. Photograph: Harry Weir

The show, which is pitched at an adult audience, will blend food and science as the pair explore the difference between taste and aroma, create tomato caviar, and cook with liquid nitrogen. They will be joined on stage by chef Adam Dunne from restaurant 777 who will work with them to cook the umami burgers, for the audience to taste.

According to Lennox and Larkin, the show “will explore chemical reactions and physical changes of food like never before”. Paddy Courtney is guest MC for the evening, and sensory food scientist Dr Emma Feeney and DJ Adrienne O’Hara will also be on stage.

Tickets are €15 and can be purchased on EventBrite.