Special events explore the science of food

An unusual tasting menu at Cask & Greene's in Cork and an interactive lesson on umami burgers are part of this year’s Science Week

Marie Claire Digby

Chef Bryan McCarthy is teaming up with Cork Science Week to offer a tasting menu with a difference.

Chef Bryan McCarthy is teaming up with Cork Science Week to offer a tasting menu with a difference.

 

Science and gastronomy come together in two unique events this month. At Cask & Greene’s restaurant in Cork on Wednesday, November 15th, head chef Bryan McCarthy is doing an unusual tasting menu as part of Cork Science Week.

The Alchemy of Food: Science and Flavour kicks off at 7.30pm and over the course of the evening McCarthy will serve a five-course menu that blends food and science. From the Maillard reaction to caramelisation, gelification, and fermentation, the chef will explain the scientific processes he uses in his kitchen.

Andy Ferreira, bar manager at Cask, will also demonstrate how he uses scientific techniques to harness temperature, taste, texture and colour in the creation of unusual cocktails.

Tickets are €75 and can be booked by calling the restaurant on 021-4552279.

Umami burgers

Chef Louise Lennox and food scientist Aisling Larkin, who run the children’s science and food initiative Foodoppi, are putting on an interactive show called Build the Ultimate Umami Burger at The Sugar Club in Dublin 2 on Tuesday, November 21st.

Food scientist Aisling Larkin (left) and chef Louise Lennox will be cooking up edible experiments on stage at The Sugar Club. Photograph: Harry Weir
Food scientist Aisling Larkin (l) and chef Louise Lennox will be cooking up edible experiments on stage at The Sugar Club. Photograph: Harry Weir

The show, which is pitched at an adult audience, will blend food and science as the pair explore the difference between taste and aroma, create tomato caviar, and cook with liquid nitrogen. They will be joined on stage by chef Adam Dunne from restaurant 777 who will work with them to cook the umami burgers, for the audience to taste.

According to Lennox and Larkin, the show “will explore chemical reactions and physical changes of food like never before”. Paddy Courtney is guest MC for the evening, and sensory food scientist Dr Emma Feeney and DJ Adrienne O’Hara will also be on stage.

Tickets are €15 and can be purchased on EventBrite.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.