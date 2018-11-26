Smokin’ hot salmon and fennel salad with honey

Six-ingredient supper: a chef’s treat

Sean Smith

Sean Smith’s smoked salmon with a fennel and citrus salad

Sean Smith’s smoked salmon with a fennel and citrus salad

 

After a busy day, even the thought of having to cook dinner can be exhausting. This makes a lovely light supper, and is quick and easy to put together. It can be all too easy to scramble some eggs and serve them on toast. But this smoked salmon dish is just as simple, and is healthy and fresher – and we have such high good quality smoked salmon available in Ireland.

November is Food Month in The Irish Times, with food-related articles in all our sections, plus reader events, competitions and exclusive content at irishtimes.com/foodmonth
The orange is optional, but it makes a great addition to the dish when they are in season. Orange works really well with the fennel and is a great alternative to lemon.

We actually have this on our menu in Cliff Townhouse when oranges are in season, so it’s a six ingredient restaurant dish! You also make it as a starter for a dinner party

What you’ll need and how to make it:

Serves 2

200g of smoked salmon

1 fennel bulb, sliced very finely

Juice of 1 lemon

Olive oil

1 tsp local honey

1 orange – optional

Wash the fennel and slice it very finely on a chopping board and place into a medium sized bowl. In a separate bowl, mix juice of one lemon and olive oil – you will need one part of lemon juice to three parts of olive oil. Mix together with the fennel. If preferred, you can add the juice of half an orange and some orange segments.

Place the smoked salmon on two separate plates, and arrange it in the middle of the plate. Put the fennel salad on top of the salmon, drizzle with honey and finish with black pepper.

Sean Smith is head chef at Cliff Townhouse, clifftownhouse.ie

