Sixty-three Irish food and drink specialists for your online Christmas shopping

This guide is part of 400 – yes, 400! – Irish retailers for all your online Christmas shopping

smokehouse.ie

“Finest traditionally-smoked wild Atlantic seafood” is the boast of Connemara Smokehouse. What it sells looks great, and we are almost as impressed by the @OldSmoky Twitter handle.

boscabakery.ie

“My name is Sian, and I run everything,” the mail about Bosca Bakery that we received began. “I bake brownies that are then sent nationwide – they fit through your letterbox and postage is free. I can also include a personalised message to the recipient for free – they’ve been popular for lockdown birthdays and people thinking of loved ones they can’t visit right now. I always use the best-quality ingredients I can find, such as free-range eggs, real butter and Belgian chocolate. And they’re obviously delicious!”

manofaranfudge.ie

You won’t find much better than Man of Aran fudge anywhere in Ireland. And you can take that to the bank.

wineonline.ie

These guys sell wine online, as the name suggests. Great range and speedy delivery.

craftfoodtraders.ie

Craft Food Traders stocks waffles, savoury snacks, juices and a whole lot more if you fancy a treat.

chezemily.ie

Chez Emily, a chocolate factory based in Dublin, supplies the entire country. We have tried the chocolate, and it’s excellent.

netcrisps.com

Mr Tayto on the internet? Who woulda thunk it? Netcrips, a small Irish retailer, is selling all manner of crisps, including many of Mr Tayto’s, as well as jellies and the like. Might be a nice idea if you have someone trapped in a place where Irish crisps – and we all know they are the best crisps – can’t be found.

crossoguepreserves.com

Jams, jellies, chutney, etc. We are reliably informed that Crossogue Preserves’ grapefruit marmalade and crab apple jelly are excellent.

mccambridges.com

As anyone who has ever set foot on Shop Street in Galway will know, McCambridge’s is a delight of a shop that has been feeding the city and beyond for generations. Its big online range includes Christmas hampers.

kaylaskitchen.ie

Kayla’s Kitchen offers some great homemade ready meals if you are struggling to keep on top of things in your own kitchen.

ballymaloefoods.ie

This is a place to approach with relish. Ha! See what we did there? Ballymaloe has great food for sale on a lovely site.

chocolate.ie

A website address to remember, this. It belongs to the Chocolate Shop, and has all manner of beautifully packaged, gorgeous-looking chocolates. It has its roots in a shop in the English Market in Cork that opened 20 years ago.

ollysfarm.ie

Looking for Dublin honey? Then look no further than Olly’s Farm, which has a range of 100 per cent raw Irish honeys, including Dalkey Blosson and Dublin Mountains Heather, from apiaries around Cos Dublin and Wicklow.

harvestday.ie

Harvest Day aims to creates “transparency around the food we eat. Weekly deliveries of locally sourced, organically grown produce, direct from small-scale farms in your community”.

gourmettartco.com

A bakery beloved of Galway people for a long time, Gourmet Tart Co is significantly expanding its online presence, which means more people across the country will be able to experience its delightful treats and hampers.

allirelandfoods.ie

All Ireland Foods is a family business based in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, that aims “to encourage Irish food producers, growers, and cottage industries to sell and export their products online”. We like its key rule: “If it’s not grown, raised or produced in Ireland, or caught on Irish-registered trawlers, it will not be sold on our site.”

ardkeen.com

Ardkeen Quality Food Store rarely goes unmentioned whenever we ask people to recommend good places to shop local. The Waterford-based supermarket has moved into online delivery in a big way in recent times; nationwide delivery costs just €6.95 per order.

hazelmountainchocolate.com

We’ve not actually tasted Hazel Mountain Chocolate, which is made in the Burren, but we do love the sound of it.

essentialfoodtrails.com

We love the Essential Food Trails site, which brings farmers’ markets into a virtual world and to a wider Irish market.

frankhederman.com

If you want smoked fish for a special occasion, you could run into Lidl or Aldi and get something cheap – or you could go direct to an Irish business such as Frank Hederman’s and have it delivered to your door. Sure, it will cost a bit more, but it will be a whole lot better.

neighbourfood.ie

This foodie heaven is another site that brings small producers to your front door – or at least to a collection point near you. Neighour Food is a great idea that deserves support.

calveysachillmountainlamb.ie

The name of the site gives it away. Achill moutain lamb delivered to your door, by Calvey’s, of Keel.

greengrocerathome.com

Full disclosure: the Green Grocer at Home is the site of Pricewatch’s local greengrocer, in Stoneybatter in Dublin, and we have been shopping on it almost since the start of the lockdown. We can’t sing its praises loudly enough if you’re lucky enough to live in its delivery area.

unglu-d.ie

Unglu-d is a gluten-free-food business with its own range of sauces and seasonings made locally in Co Louth. They come in handy 100ml bottles, so will make for lovely gifts. The folk behind it also do classes and help people learn more about a gluten-free diet.

ballymakennyfarm.com

Not all potatoes are made equal, as a quick browse here will make very clear. Alongside the potato varieties you’ll probably not have heard of, watch out for Ballymakenny Farm Shop’s seasonal bundles, such as a lovely-looking recent one of Queens and long-stem broccoli.

buyirishfood.ie

We don’t have enough space to include more of the wonderful Irish food businesses that have branched out online, but Buy Irish Food has a whole lot more of them.

thecounterdeli.com

If you are looking for wine, sweet treats, cheese and coffee, you can find it all on the Counter website.

jameswhelanbutchers.com

James Whelan Butchers is one of the finest in Ireland, with a vast array of cuts, from the everyday to the high end.

kishfish.ie

Kish Fish Seafood Market has launched an online service, with everything delivered in cool boxes.

sheridanscheesemongers.com

Sheridans Cheesmongers will deliver all the cheese, cured meats, crackers and other accoutrements you could want straight to your door.

stuffuneed.ie

Stuff U Need started out, at the beginning of the pandemic, delivering essentials to people not so keen on visiting shops and has grown in recent months into an online department store offering a delivery platform for many small Irish companies.

grachocolates.com

We spoke to Gráinne Mullins, who gave the world her chocolates at the height of the pandemic last month, and her enthusiasm was delightful. Then we saw the chocolates: they look amazing. You might need to pre-order soon if you want a Grá Chocolates delivery in time for December.

chocolategarden.ie

Chocolate Garden of Ireland, a Willy Wonka on the web, will celebrate its 20th birthday next year. Its ranges of chocolate and hampers look divine.

coolanowlefoodhall.ie

Coolanowle Foodhall, a family-owned and -managed foodie haven on Dublin Street in Carlow town, supports local and sustainable food production and a farm-to-fork approach.

thefatfox.ie

We got hungry just looking at the Fat Fox site, which sells all manner of delicious treats.

winesdirect.ie

We want the finest wines available to humanity, we want them here and we want them now. Withnail would have loved the Wines Direct site, so he would.

openhive.ie

OpenHive: A home for happy bees making happy honey.

kylemoreabbey.com

Kylemore Abbey & Victorian Walled Garden has been working hard to move all of its products into its online shop, to give people access to the soaps and chocolates made by the abbey’s Benedictine nuns. You can also buy pottery and Christmas products handmade onsite, as well as Kylemore Abbey jams and chutneys.

thesourcebulkfoods.ie

The Source Bulk Foods, a zero-waste store in Rathmines in Dublin, delivers across the island of Ireland.

shopsweetnews.com

The range at Sweet News, a sweet and gift shop in Killybegs, in Co Donegal, includes the Biden Treat Box and Late Late Toy Show Family Sweet Treat Box, plus jewellery, handbags and fashion accessories.

listokedistillery.ie

Listoke Distillery, which makes craft gin in Co Louth, was the first distillery in Ireland to make sanitiser, which it began in March. Appropriately, then, its hampers “contain our award winning Listoke 1777 Gin, Poacher’s Irish Tonic, juniper berries to garnish and some hand sanitiser – we want to bring joy and keep people safe in these difficult times”. Sounds good to us.

powerscourtdistillery.com

The Powerscourt Distillery site offers a selection of local food that complements its Fercullen range of whiskeys. Its bronze, silver and gold food-pairing hampers include a trio of whiskey miniatures, local cheese, charcuterie and honey, and a link to an exclusive video in which its food-and-beverage specialist takes you through the pairings.

clonakiltydistillery.ie

Ireland is practically drowning in spririts these days. The Clonakilty Distillery site sells glassware, hats, acccessories, hand santiser, whiskey and gin – lots and lots of gin. With free shipping to Ireland and Britain.

butlerschocolates.com

One of the nice things about buying a coffee from Butlers’ shops – which we’ve missed while we’ve been working from home – has always been the free chocolate. You can buy the full range here.

armadapantry.com

The Pantry by the Armada has a lovely-looking site; we were particularly taken by the Blend Box cocktails. Premade in the Co Clare hotel, they require only a shake, stir and pour on arrival.

dingledistillery.ie

Looking for something different for the spirit lover in your life? In addition to its sometimes hard-to-find whiskeys, Dingle Distillery’s online shop also sells some pretty nice-looking gin.

thepremiumbutcher.ie

The Premium Butcher will deliver top-quality Irish meat direct to your door.

thecoolfoodschool.ie

The Cool Food School offers stuff designed to get kids excited about food through cooking, reading, play and more. Its products include the Kiddies Food Kutter and the Safety Food Peeler, a safety-focused knife and peeler suitable for children from age two upwards.

beanandgoose.ie

Full disclosure: we got a present of a monthly subscription for this chocolate earlier this year – and it’s only brilliant. Every month two bars of randomly flavoured but always excellent chocolate arrive through our front door. Bean and Goose also has all manner of chocolate for sale on a one-off basis.

robertsofdalkey.ie

This excellent fish and food shop, based in the south Co Dublin village, offers turkey, ham and all kinds of seafood.

irelandsartisanpantry.com

As well as its range of Christmas hampers, Ireland’s Artisan Pantry sells subscriptions to receive its monthly boxes of at least six artisan Irish foods from small producers.

thefrenchmarket.ie

This business, which has long supplied hotels and restaurants, also sells high-quality wines, hampers and gifts with a French twist to the general public.

thanksplants.co

Christmas can be a tricky time for vegetarians and vegans – which is where Thanks Plants comes in. Its Festive Box of meatless goodies includes a meatless roast to feed up to five people, plus garlic-and-thyme gravy and three types of vegan sausage.

mycaboosestore.ie

We will hand over to the site to describe itself. “Caboose is the first online marketplace in Ireland that gathers the best Irish artisan producers together in one place. We make it easy for everyone to shop fresh ingredients, incredible flavours and rare recipes. We are proud supporters of independent producers, connecting them with food lovers. Come join our thriving Caboose community!”

mimiandmartha.com

A new online store working with more than 40 makers and designers, with a big focus on local design. You will find tasty food, gifts, homewares and lifestyle items.

giftedfromireland.com

Gifted from Ireland calls itself a “one stop shop e-commerce site for all your Irish gifting needs. From the team behind the postponed Gifted Fair in the RDS, this site gives you access to Irish brands – from beauty to food, fashion, kids and interiors – in every corner of the country.”

sheelaghnagig.com

Sheelagh na Gig in Cloughjordan, Co Tipperary, sells wholefoods and wholesome books. It’s open for takeaway coffees and is offering a click-and-collect book service, as well as hampers of books, chocolates, books, gifts and, er, books,

irishwhiskeystonecompany.ie

The Irish Whiskey Stone Company offers fun and functional gifts such as whiskey stones (the hint is in the name, see?) drinks coasters and hip flasks.

triggerfishcookshop.ie

Cookware, bakeware, kitchenware – oh and the knives are out too.

agreenerworld.ie

A Greener World is a Clare-based shop selling ecofriendly and vegan products, including household items, vegan food, ecofriendly toys, and beauty products.

ecostraws.ie

Who knew there were so many different environmentally friendly straws out there? EcoStaws, a Limerick-based company, did. Its great site is full of great straws.

itsawrap.ie

It’s a Wrap makes a range of gorgeous beeswax wraps that are not only environmentally friendly but also keep food fresh for longer. Win-win. The wraps last about a year.

ballyshane.com

Ballyshane Irish Wood Design’s cheeseboards, all made with sustainably sourced wood, are so nice you won’t want to let a knife anywhere near them.