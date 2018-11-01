Six-ingredient suppers: Marie-Claire Digby’s Asian salmon

Send us your recipe for your favourite quick and easy meal
Salmon steaks take on an Asian flavour with the addition of soya and sesame

Salmon steaks take on an Asian flavour with the addition of soya and sesame

 

Everybody needs a simple supper in their repertoire that can be easily assembled, doesn’t require too many ingredients, cooks quickly, and tastes better than the sum of its parts. It should be more of a riff than a recipe: endlessly adaptable, and forgiving too.

November is Food Month in The Irish Times. You will find food-related content in all of our sections, plus reader events, competitions and lots of exclusive content at irishtimes.com/food
November is Food Month in The Irish Times. You will find food-related content in all of our sections, plus reader events, competitions and lots of exclusive content at irishtimes.com/food

When you find one of these, and the whole family actually likes to eat it, you hold on to it, and cook it often.

Mine is a sort of Asian-inspired baked salmon thing. It doesn’t really have a name; you can call it whatever you like, if you like it. Chances are, you will. It’s a bit of an ugly duckling, but it tastes great.

Here is what you’ll need, and how to make it:

Salmon steaks or darnes

Soya sauce

Roasted sesame oil

Fresh ginger, finely grated

Sesame seeds

Shichimi togarashi (optional, or a dusting of any chilli pepper)

Take one salmon steak or darne, per person (organic, if possible) and cover it in a mixture of light soy sauce and toasted sesame oil, three parts soy to one part sesame. About three tablespoons of soy and one of sesame oil is enough for two or three portions of salmon.

Dust the salmon with a very liberal coating of finely grated fresh ginger. I store ginger in the freezer and it grates easily from frozen, coming off the Microplane like a dusting of snow. Leave the fish in the fridge to marinate: overnight is best, but a couple of hours will do too.

Top the salmon with a sprinkle of sesame seeds and bake until just barely cooked through. (I’ll admit, I’ve often overcooked it, and it is not a disaster as the salmon caramelises in the sticky marinade ). Once cooked, dust the fish with some shichimi togarashi, a Japanese spice blend of chillies, pepper, ginger, black and white sesame seeds, orange peel and nori that you’ll find in Asian food stores. That’s it: six ingredients, massive flavour.

Shimichi togarashi is easily available in Asian food shops and some supermarkets
Shimichi togarashi is easily available in Asian food shops and some supermarkets

Serve with noodles or rice with some spring onions chopped through, and some pak choi, tenderstem broccoli or other green vegetable. Translucent slices of pale pink pickled ginger are a great addition to the plate, as is a dollop of Katie Sanderson’s White Mausu Peanut Rayu sauce, or the Nutney condiment  from Jackrabbit chef Ian Marconi (soon to launch an online shop at jackrabbit.ie).

What is your stand-by six-ingredient supper, and how do you make it? Send us your recipe for an easy mid-week meal you make and tell us why it’s your go-to simple supper. Please include a photograph and no more than 400 words by email to magazine@irishtimes.com with six-ingredient supper in the subject line.

The best will be published online during Food Month.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.