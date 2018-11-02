Six-ingredient supper: Gastro Gays’ chicken and black pudding en croûte

The food bloggers and social media consultants on their throwback favourite

Patrick Hanlon, Russell Alford

Chicken and black pudding in a crisp puff pastry parcel

Chicken and black pudding in a crisp puff pastry parcel

 

For those days when you have neither the time nor the patience for culinary masterpieces in the kitchen, this is our go-to. It is a fail-safe, simple and straightforward supper , with hardly any ingredients needed at all.

November is Food Month in The Irish Times. You will find food-related content in all of our sections, plus reader events, competitions and lots of exclusive content at irishtimes.com/food
November is Food Month in The Irish Times. You will find food-related content in all of our sections, plus reader events, competitions and lots of exclusive content at irishtimes.com/food

It is comforting, quick and so satisfying. This is a little throwback too – chicken en croûte with the delicious addition of black pudding.

What you’ll need, and how to make it

Serves 2

2 free-range or organic skinless chicken breasts.

100g black pudding, casing removed and crumbled (we like Inch House from Tipperary, The Smokin’ Butcher from Ashbourne or Kanturk from Cork here, but use whatever black pudding you fancy)

A knob of butter

1 sheet pre-rolled, pre-made puff pastry

1 large egg, beaten

Salt and pepper

Preheat the oven and a baking sheet to 200 degrees Celsius. Tip: Using a pre-heated baking sheet will prevent against a soggy bottom here.

Melt a little butter or oil in a pan. Season chicken breasts generously and seal for minute or two on both sides, so the outside is ever so lightly browned. Remove from the pan and cool.

Bring the pastry to room temperature for about five minutes then unfurl it with the long side facing you and cut down the middle to make two pieces. Then, get the crumbled black pudding in a bowl with a soft knob of butter added and use your hands to mould it together. The pudding can go a bit dry, so the addition of butter helps keep it moist. Pop half of the mixture on each half of the pastry pieces.

Place a breast on top of the pudding on both pieces. Tuck it in if it’s too close to the edge. Ideally you want 1cm of space in order to seal the pastry up when you fold over the other side.

Using a pastry brush, egg wash along the edges of the pastry. Then fold the pastry over the chicken and black pudding, gently pressing down to seal, creating a little parcel. Be careful, as the pastry could tear. If this happens, a bit of patch work can be forgiven. Press the pastry down tight, and cut off any excess; remember you’re wanting about 1cm around the whole breast. Using a wet fork, crimp the edges to seal the layers together, or pinch them together.

Egg wash the top of the parcels, then with a sharp knife, cut three lines down the top of each.

Using a spatula, carefully lift the chicken and pudding parcels onto the pre-heated baking sheet and bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes. Serve with a dressed side salad, if you wish.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.