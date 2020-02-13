Six bottles of wine for €40? Tell me where

SuperValu’s Spanish wine sale has some great deals on offer. Here is the pick of the bunch

SuperValu has a Spanish wine sale running from February 13th until March 3rd, with a wide range of wines at low prices. These are my favourites from the selection.

Abellio Albariño, Rias Baixas, €10

Succulent textured pear and peach fruits, with a cleansing lime acidity and a crisp finish. Perfect with all kinds of seafood, shellfish in particular, or a spicy/herby salad.

Davida – No Added Sulphites, €10

This wine is made without the addition of sulphur dioxide, used in the vast majority of wines as a preservative. A blend of Garnacha and other grape varieties, it is a very tasty fresh red wine, brimming with ripe berry fruits – blackcurrants and dark cherries, with a nice smooth finish. At 14 per cent, this demands more substantial dishes; a garlicky tomato-based bean stew, with or without a few chunks of chorizo.

Ace Kicker Big Bet, VdT de Castilla, €8 

A big rounded ripe red with sweet cherry fruits, masses of vanilla and cinnamon, and a rounded finish. A good all-rounder to serve with all kinds of red meats, including spicy foods.

La Miranda Secastilla Garnacha, six for €40

A delicious fresh clean wine with seductive aromas, succulent red cherry and strawberry fruits, and a lovely savoury kick on the finish. Drink it with manchego cheese – maybe a cheese toastie? Or grilled pork chops. This is a case deal – six bottles for €40 – serious value for money.

A case of red for €40 – serious good value

Ciro Blanc Edition VdT de Castilla, €10

Soft and smooth with sweet jammy red fruits, a spicy, toasty edge, with light tannins on the finish. A spicy shoulder of pork, or a gourmet burger would be good accompaniments.

Williams & Humbert 20 year-old Dos Cortados Palo Cortado sherry, €20

This is a steal for €20, a delicious tangy dry sherry with complex grilled nuts, and toasted wood. Sip a glass alongside some blue cheese, walnuts or manchego.

What will €20 get me?

As part of the sale, SuperValu will also have two very good full-bodied wines from Torres – the Salmos Priorat and Purgatori Costers del Segre – for a very keen €20 a bottle.

