September wine sale: nine bargain bottles not to miss

O’Briens have a very wide range of wines in their September Wine Sale, from South Africa, California, Australia and New Zealand, as well as a strong representation from Europe.

Muscadet de Sèvre & Maine, Domaine de la Chauvinière

Now at €10.95 down from €14.95 for a bottle of light fresh crisp dry white is great value. Perfect with shellfish of all kinds – mussels, clams and oysters – but also with deep-fried breaded fish.

Delheim Chenin Blanc 2019, Stellenbosch

A lovely mix of lush textured apricot and peach fruits with. Cleansing citrus. Acidity. Great value for money at €11.95, down from €13.95.

Saint Véran 2018, Chanson

An elegant lightly textured white Burgundy with very seductive peach fruits. Perfect with all sorts of starters, including chicken and fish salads, as well as roast chicken and pork. €15.95 down from €22.95

Domaine l’Ostals Estibals Minervois

Full-bodied (15 per cent) with masses of smooth ultra-ripe dark fruits, hints of the garrigue, plenty of well-integrated tannins and a lingering finish A steal at €11.95, down from €16.95. With a shoulder of lamb studded with rosemary and plenty of garlic.

Roaring Meg Pinot Noir 2018, Central Otago

Succulent sweet/sour red cherry fruits with subtle spicy oak. Smooth and dangerously drinkable. Try it with roast mallard or teal. €22.95 down from €25.95

Chianti Riserva 2017 Il Volpetto

Slightly savoury and austere in the Chianti style, balanced by dark cherry and plum fruits with a solid tannic backbone. A great food wine; it went well with my vegetarian lasagne, although a rare steak would be traditional in Tuscany. €11.95 down from €19.95

Ch. Grimont 2016, Cadillac, Cotes de Bordeaux

A very enjoyable maturing claret with leafy aromas and soft, elegant brambly red fruits. This would go nicely with roast pork or chicken. €12.95 down from €16.95.

Barolo 2016, Ascheri

A lovely Barolo with elegant but concentrated forest fruits, a savoury element of undergrowth and a fine finish. Good value at €29.95, down from €35.95.

Ch. Brown 2014, Pessac-Léognan

A classic tobacco leaf nose leading on to some elegant, concentrated, stylish dark fruits overlaid with subtle tobacco, leather and herbs. Drinking beautifully now, but will keep a year or two. With a roast leg of lamb. €45 down from €60.

Also worh trying

In addition to the the white wines above, I would be very tempted by the Kuentz-Bas Alsace Riesling Mosaîk (€16.95 down from €19.95), the Gavi La Battistina (€15.95 down to €12.95), the Rizzardi Pinot Grigio (€14.95 now €10.95) and the Les Secrets de Sophie Touraine (€16.95, now €12.95). Fans of Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc will be interested in the Brancott Estate (€8.95) and the Whitehaven (€11.95).

Moving over to the reds, I enjoyed the light, elegant Seguin-Manuel Bourgogne Pinot Noir (€19.93 down from. €23.95), and an old favourite Bordeaux of mine, the smoky Ch. Fourcas-Hosten 2011 (€21.95 down from €29.95) looks very well-priced too.

