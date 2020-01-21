Revealed: Ireland’s favourite takeaway and favourite takeaway dish

Saba to Go in Rathmines, in south Dublin, has been named Ireland’s favourite takeaway in the sixth annual Just Eat National Takeaway Awards.

Camile Thai in Greystones, in Co Wicklow, won one of several new categories at the awards on Tuesday night, for best vegan takeaway. Camile Thai in Phibsborough, in north Dublin, won the sustainability category, another new prize.

In the midst of the fancy kids on the block, best breakfast takeaway was won by McDonald’s in Swords, in north Co Dublin.

Irish Times

Food&Drink Club Exclusive events, competitions, reviews & recipes Join now

More than 17,000 people have voted in the awards over the past few weeks, according to Just Eat, the food-ordering and delivery app, suggesting that January takeaway diners like what they’re ordering – or even just the idea of it, as voting was open to everybody, not just takeaway customers.

The ever-popular spice bag was again voted Ireland’s favourite takeaway dish, pipping the burrito, chicken korma, fish and chips, and pepperoni pizza for the top spot.

The winners come from across Ireland. Shapla Indian, in Carlow, won the award for Leinster’s best takeaway; Xian Street Food, in Galway, won in Connacht; Camile Thai in Limerick won in Munster; and Bamboo Court, in Letterkenny, won in Ulster. Saba to Go was also voted best takeaway and best Thai takeaway in Dublin.

The awards were presented at the Twenty Two venue in Dublin this evening.

2020 winners of Just Eat National Takeaway Awards

Best takeaway Ireland Saba to Go, Rathmines

Best takeaway Dublin Saba to Go, Rathmines, Dublin 6

Best takeaway Leinster Shapla Indian, Carlow

Best takeaway Connacht Xian Street Food, Galway

Best takeaway Ulster Bamboo Court, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

Best takeaway Munster Camile Thai, Limerick

Ireland’s favourite dish Spice bag

Best Chinese Bamboo Court, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

Best Indian Bombay Pantry, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

Best Thai Saba to Go, Rathmines

Best Mexican Boojum, Kevin Street, Dublin 2

Best Japanese Wagamama, South King Street, Dublin 2

Best Middle Eastern Zaytoon, Camden Street, Dublin 2

Best breakfast McDonald’s, Swords, Co Dublin

Best burger Friars Rest, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

Best chipper Macari 101, Naas, Co Kildare

Best curry Shapla Indian, Carlow

Best healthy takeaway Burrito Loco, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

Best lunchtime takeaway Subway, Castletroy, Limerick

Best pizza Base Wood Fired Pizza, Terenure, Dublin 6

Best salad Chopped, Fairview, Dublin 3

Best spice bag San Sab, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Best sustainability Camile Thai, Phibsborough, Dublin 7

Best vegan Camile Thai, Greystones, Co Wicklow

Best vegetarian Camile Thai, Limerick