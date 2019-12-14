Social media spats come like rain storms these days, ferociously intense and then gone over the horizon like spent forces. So it went when someone thought it would be funny to joke about the George Bernard Shaw move to the northside with a meme on gentrifying the locals from hoodie-clad menaces to chilled out hipsters one craft beer at a time.

“Someone needs to tell them: ‘Lads. It’s Glasnevin,’” my northside friend says, after relating the row. Her point is simple. Northside digs fall flat when your hinterland is leafy Victorian streets and the people roaming in packs tend to be senior counsels rather than disaffected youths.