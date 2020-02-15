Volpe Nera is painted serious grey outside with small windows so you can’t get a sense of what’s going on indoors. It sits in contrast to neighbouring cafe Fable and Stey which is all plate glass and open vistas.

As restaurants between the canals go all Japanese love hotel, with tables rented by the hour, that madness feels at bay on a Friday in the burbs. It’s a quietness that may make Volpe Nera the last known habitat of the leisurely lunch.