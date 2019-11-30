There will be five kinds of potato, or so it has been foretold. No online menus give a flavour of what’s coming when you enter the Members’ Restaurant in the Houses of the Oireachtas. Omertà prevails in Dublin’s secret dining room, where a table is about as attainable as an Aimsir booking, if you don’t have friends in elected places.

Over the years I’ve tried to breach the walls, but I have yet to meet a public representative who wants to bring anyone to lunch who might have a bad word to say. Then serendipity (in the shape of a raffle win) gifts a voucher for a meal for four in the hallowed walls.