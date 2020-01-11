When Dublin food hall, wine bar and restaurant group Fallon & Byrne announced the closure of its Rathmines branch on January 2nd, the reason given was simply that it was loss-making. “We believe that acting decisively is what’s best for the business overall,” the company statement said.

Amputating the non-performing limb in such a clinical manner may indeed safeguard the future of this company, but all around Ireland restaurateurs and owners of food businesses are doing the opposite, desperately stitching together the strands of their struggling enterprises in the hope of staying afloat. But for some, the lifejackets are coming apart at the seams.