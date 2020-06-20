Zingy orange syrup cake

Serves: 8

Cooking Time: 40 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 2 juicy oranges (also used in syrup)

4 eggs

170g caster sugar (plus extra for dusting)

1 tsp vanilla extract

100g self-raising flour, sieved

150g ground almonds

For the orange syrup:

100ml orange juice

Juice of half a lemon

75g sugar

To serve:

Crème fraîche, Greek yoghurt or whipped cream



Method

1 Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius fan setting. Grease a 20cm loose base cake tin (or springform tin) and line the base with parchment paper. Dust the inside walls of the tin with caster sugar.

2 First zest one orange, then zest half of the second orange, set aside to add to cake batter. Thinly slice the unzested half of the second orange into 3mm slices. Pat the slices with kitchen paper to remove excess juices, before arranging the thin slices around the base of the lined tin.

3 Using an electric whisk, beat the eggs and caster sugar until the mixture is pale and thick, leaving a ribbon like trail when falling from the whisk. Add the vanilla and reserved orange zest.

4 Gradually fold the sieved flour and ground almonds into the batter until fully combined. Pour the batter over the orange slices in the cake tin. Level the top of the cake.

5 Bake on the middle shelf of the preheated oven for 35-40 minutes, or until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.

6 Make the syrup while the cake is in the oven (so the syrup has time to cool down before being added to the warm cake). For the syrup, bring the orange juice, lemon juice and sugar to a boil in a small saucepan, then simmer over a medium heat until the mixture has turned syrupy. Set the syrup aside to cool.

7 Finally add syrup to the cake. Once baked, upturn the cake onto a serving plate and peel away the lining paper, so the orange slices are visible on the surface.

8 Use a skewer to pierce lots of tiny holes over the top of the cake for the syrup to seep into. Pour the syrup over the centre of the warm cake. Use the back of a spoon to spread it evenly over the surface, out to the edges.

9 Serve at room temperature, with Greek yoghurt, whipped cream or ice cream.