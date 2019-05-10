Yotam Ottolenghi’s pan-seared salmon with celery, olives and capers

Cooking Time: 45 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Italian

Ingredients 100g currants

Generous pinch of saffron

4 salmon fillets (about 500g total), skin on

100ml olive oil

Salt and black pepper

4 sticks celery (about 180g), cut into 1cm dice, leaves removed and reserved for garnish

30g pine nuts, roughly chopped

40g drained capers, plus 2tbsp of their brine

8 large green olives, pitted and cut into 1cm dice

20g fresh parsley, roughly chopped

1tsp finely grated lemon zest

1tsp lemon juice

Method

Step 1 Cover the currants with boiling water and set aside to soak for 20 minutes. In a separate small bowl, mix a tablespoon of boiling water with the saffron and also leave for 20 minutes or longer.

Step 2 Gently rub the salmon fillets with two teaspoons of the oil, a third of a teaspoon of salt and a good grind of pepper. Set aside while you make the relish.

Step 3 Add 75ml of olive oil to a large saute pan over a high heat. Add the celery and pine nuts and fry for four to five minutes, stirring frequently, until the nuts begin to brown. (Watch carefully, as they can burn quickly.) Turn off heat and stir in the capers and their brine, the olives, the saffron and its water and a pinch of salt. Drain the currants and add them as well, along with the parsley, lemon zest and juice. Mix well and set aside.

Step 4 In a large frying pan, heat a tablespoon of oil over a medium-high heat until it shimmers. Add the salmon fillets skin-side down and let cook for three minutes, until the skin is crisp. Reduce the heat to medium, flip the fillets over and cook two to four minutes more (depending on how much you like the salmon to be cooked).

Step 5 Divide the salmon between four plates and serve with the warm relish spooned on top. Scatter with the reserved celery leaves (if using) and serve immediately. – New York Times