Yotam Ottolenghi’s herby polenta with corn, eggs and feta

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 75 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 255g frozen corn kernels, defrosted

200g baby spinach, roughly torn or sliced

150g coarse cornmeal

50g finely grated Parmesan

5 scallions, thinly sliced, 2 tbsp reserved for garnish

20g roughly chopped fresh coriander, plus 1 tbsp finely chopped and reserved for garnish

3 tbsp roughly chopped flat-leaf parsley

3 tbsp roughly chopped fresh dill

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

Salt and black pepper

530ml whole milk

475ml chicken stock

40g unsalted butter, cut into cubes

140g Greek feta, roughly crumbled

8 medium eggs, at room temperature

2 tbsp olive oil

Half tsp red-pepper flakes

Method

1 Heat the oven to 200 degrees Celsius.

2 Add the corn to a food processor and pulse once or twice, just until roughly chopped. Transfer corn to a large bowl and add the spinach, cornmeal, Parmesan, scallions, coriander, parsley, dill, garlic, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and a good grind of pepper; stir to combine. Transfer this mixture to a large, deep, oven-proof skillet, then add the milk, stock and butter, stirring gently to mix through. Transfer to the oven and bake for 20 minutes, then remove from the oven and give everything a good whisk.

3 Return to the oven and bake until the cornmeal is cooked through and the mixture has thickened, about 20 minutes. Give the polenta another good whisk — it should be quite smooth and not completely set — then stir in half the feta. Increase the oven temperature to 220 degrees Celsius.

4 Use a dinner spoon to make eight shallow wells in the polenta. Crack an egg into each well and sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. Sprinkle the remaining feta all over, and bake until the egg whites are cooked and the yolks are still runny, 10 to 15 minutes.

5 Meanwhile, combine the reserved scallions and coriander in a bowl with the oil. Spoon this mixture all over the polenta and eggs and sprinkle with the red-pepper flakes. Serve directly from the pan.

– New York Times.