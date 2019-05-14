Yotam Ottolenghi’s halibut with spiced chickpea and herb salad

Cooking Time: 50 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: North African

Ingredients 60ml olive oil

1tsp ground cumin

1tsp ground coriander

¼tsp ground Persian lime powder (optional)

2 garlic cloves, crushed

¾tsp sea salt

2 lemons (finely grate the zest to get 2tsp, juice to get 2tbsp and cut the remaining into wedges)

4 skinless boneless halibut fillets, patted dry (about 450g total)

1 400g can chickpeas, drained and patted dry

80g plain yogurt

10g coriander leaves

2tbsp parsley leaves

4 spring onions, finely sliced

1 small bunch large-leaf spinach, firm stems removed, leaves finely sliced

1 or 2 mild green chillies, such as Anaheim, to taste, finely sliced and seeds removed if you like

Salt

2tbsp vegetable oil

Method

Step 1 Marinate the fish and chickpeas: in a small bowl, mix the first six ingredients together with the lemon zest. Add 2½ tablespoons of marinade to a bowl with the halibut and mix well. Add two tablespoons of the marinade to a separate bowl with the chickpeas and stir to combine. Set both aside at room temperature for 20 minutes. Mix the remaining marinade together with the yogurt and set aside.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a mixing bowl, blend the herbs together with the spring onions, spinach, chillies, lemon juice and a good pinch of salt.

Step 3 Heat a large nonstick frying pan over a medium-high heat, then add half a tablespoon of vegetable oil. Add the chickpeas (and bits of garlic) and fry for six minutes, stirring every now and then until crisp and golden brown. Transfer to a plate and wipe the pan clean.

Step 4 Return the pan to a medium-high heat with the remaining 1½ tablespoons of vegetable oil. Add the halibut fillets, spaced apart, and fry for three minutes on one side, then flip and fry for another two minutes on the other side, until both sides are crisp and golden brown.

Step 5 Very carefully transfer the fillets to a large platter. Toss the chickpeas gently with the salad, then transfer the salad to the platter next to the halibut fillets. Drizzle half of the yogurt over the salad and serve with the lemon wedges and the remaining yogurt sauce alongside. – New York Times