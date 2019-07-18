Yotam Ottolenghi’s fish pie with a sourdough crust

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 25 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: British

Ingredients 5 tbsp/70 grams unsalted butter, melted

4 slices bacon, thinly sliced crosswise

1 large or 2 small leeks, trimmed, halved lengthwise, sliced crosswise two-centimetres thick and washed well

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

40g plain flour

3 tbsp mustard powder

360ml whole milk

240ml chicken stock

Salt and black pepper

4 tbsp roughly chopped fresh tarragon, plus 1 tablespoon reserved for garnish

4 tbsp roughly chopped fresh parsley, plus 1 tablespoon reserved for garnish

2 tbsp roughly chopped fresh dill, plus 1 tablespoon reserved for garnish

225g boneless, skinless salmon fillets, cut into roughly three-centimetre pieces

225g boneless, skinless halibut fillets, cut into roughly three-centimetre pieces

170g extra-large shrimp (prawns), peeled and deveined, tails removed

2 tsp finely grated lemon zest, plus 2 tbsp juice (from 1 to 2 lemons)

225g crustless sourdough, cut into three-centimetre cubes

3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

Method

1. Heat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius, or equivalent.

2. In a large saute pan or skillet, heat two tablespoons butter over medium-high. Add the bacon and cook, stirring occasionally, until it starts to take on colour, about five minutes. Add the leeks and cook, stirring occasionally, until beginning to soften, about four minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in the flour and mustard powder, then add the milk, stock, 3/4 teaspoon salt and a good grind of pepper, stirring to get rid of any lumps. Bring to a simmer, then lower the heat to medium and cook until thickened, about five minutes. Remove from the heat, stir in the tarragon, parsley and dill, then set aside to cool slightly, about 15 minutes.

3. Add the salmon, halibut and shrimp to a baking dish. Sprinkle all over with 1/2 teaspoon salt and plenty of pepper, then top with the lemon zest and juice. Pour the sauce on top, stirring gently to combine.

4. In a large bowl, toss the bread with the remaining three tablespoons of melted butter until well coated. Transfer to the baking dish, gently pressing to submerge the bread cubes halfway into the base. Bake until golden and bubbling, 25 to 28 minutes. Set aside to cool for about 15 minutes.

5. While the pie is in the oven, combine the reserved chopped herbs and oil in a small bowl. Drizzle this all over the pie right before serving. – New York Times