Yesterday’s potatoes, John’s blood sausage and roasted apples

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 200g of your favorite local black pudding (ours is from Herterich’s pork butchers in Galway)

300g of last night’s spuds

2 tbsp oil, olive or a good rape seed

1 medium onion (chopped)

2 lovely cox pippins cored and sliced

1 small handful of cornichons

2-3 tbsp curly parsley (chopped)

Method

– Heat the oil in a large frying pan, add the drained potatoes and fry them for about 4 minutes until they start to brown.

– Add the onion and apple, continue to cook until soft.

– Season well with salt and pepper.

– Roughly chop the black pudding, add it to the frying pan, stir and cook for 5 minutes until piping hot and beginning to crisp, then add the cornichons.

– Cover the pan and cook over a medium heat for 3 to 4 minutes or until cooked through.

– Sprinkle with parsley and serve straight away.