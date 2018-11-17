Yesterday’s potatoes, John’s blood sausage and roasted apples

If you’re getting bored of the full Irish breakfast but still need your serving of black pudding, then this is the recipe for you

Jess Murphy

Sat, Nov 17, 2018, 05:00

First published: Sat, Nov 17, 2018, 05:00

   
  • Serves: 4
  • Cooking Time: 15 mins
  • Course: Main Course
  • Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients

  • 200g of your favorite local black pudding (ours is from Herterich’s pork butchers in Galway)
  • 300g of last night’s spuds
  • 2 tbsp oil, olive or a good rape seed
  • 1 medium onion (chopped)
  • 2 lovely cox pippins cored and sliced
  • 1 small handful of cornichons
  • 2-3 tbsp curly parsley (chopped)

Method

– Heat the oil in a large frying pan, add the drained potatoes and fry them for about 4 minutes until they start to brown.

– Add the onion and apple, continue to cook until soft.

– Season well with salt and pepper.

– Roughly chop the black pudding, add it to the frying pan, stir and cook for 5 minutes until piping hot and beginning to crisp, then add the cornichons.

– Cover the pan and cook over a medium heat for 3 to 4 minutes or until cooked through.

– Sprinkle with parsley and serve straight away.