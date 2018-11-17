Yesterday’s potatoes, John’s blood sausage and roasted apples
If you’re getting bored of the full Irish breakfast but still need your serving of black pudding, then this is the recipe for you
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 15 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Irish
Ingredients
- 200g of your favorite local black pudding (ours is from Herterich’s pork butchers in Galway)
- 300g of last night’s spuds
- 2 tbsp oil, olive or a good rape seed
- 1 medium onion (chopped)
- 2 lovely cox pippins cored and sliced
- 1 small handful of cornichons
- 2-3 tbsp curly parsley (chopped)
Method
– Heat the oil in a large frying pan, add the drained potatoes and fry them for about 4 minutes until they start to brown.
– Add the onion and apple, continue to cook until soft.
– Season well with salt and pepper.
– Roughly chop the black pudding, add it to the frying pan, stir and cook for 5 minutes until piping hot and beginning to crisp, then add the cornichons.
– Cover the pan and cook over a medium heat for 3 to 4 minutes or until cooked through.
– Sprinkle with parsley and serve straight away.