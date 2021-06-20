Whiskey steaks with grilled lettuce and buttermilk ranch dressing

Lilly Higgins

Whiskey steaks

Sun, Jun 20, 2021, 05:55

First published: Sun, Jun 20, 2021, 05:55

   
  • Serves: 4
  • Cooking Time: 15 mins
  • Course: Main Course
  • Cuisine: Barbecue

Ingredients

  • 2tbs tomato ketchup
  • 3tbs light soy sauce
  • 3tbs whiskey 
  • 1tbs olive oil
  • Salt and black pepper
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 4 fillet steaks
  • 2-3 heads Baby Gem lettuce
  • FOR THE RANCH DRESSING:
  • 3tbs finely snipped chives (or use parsley or dill)
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed
  • 80ml buttermilk
  • 2tbs mayonnaise
  • 1tbs apple cider vinegar
  • Pinch sea salt

Method

1 Mix the ketchup, soy sauce, whiskey and olive oil with half a teaspoon of salt and a little black pepper. Mix well, then place in a lidded lunchbox and add the steaks. Ensure each one is covered in the marinade. Place the lid on and leave to marinade in the fridge for at least an hour – overnight if possible.

2 Mix all of the ranch ingredients together in a jar. Set aside. 

3 Cut the lettuce in half down the centre, keeping the root intact. Brush the cut side of each piece with olive oil and season with a little salt. 

4 Light the barbecue or preheat a grill pan on the hob. Cook the steaks first. Once you lay the steak on the grill, don’t move it again until you turn it. For a medium-rare fillet steak I leave it to cook for three minutes each side. Cover and leave to rest for five to 10 minutes before slicing. 

5 Meanwhile, lay each lettuce half on the grill, cut side down. Leave to cook for two to three minutes until nicely charred. Cook on one side only.

6 Divide the sliced steak among the plates and add a lettuce wedge to each. Drizzle with ranch dressing and serve right away. 