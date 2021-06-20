Whiskey steaks with grilled lettuce and buttermilk ranch dressing
Whiskey steaks
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 15 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Barbecue
Ingredients
- 2tbs tomato ketchup
- 3tbs light soy sauce
- 3tbs whiskey
- 1tbs olive oil
- Salt and black pepper
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 4 fillet steaks
- 2-3 heads Baby Gem lettuce
- FOR THE RANCH DRESSING:
- 3tbs finely snipped chives (or use parsley or dill)
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- 80ml buttermilk
- 2tbs mayonnaise
- 1tbs apple cider vinegar
- Pinch sea salt
Method
1 Mix the ketchup, soy sauce, whiskey and olive oil with half a teaspoon of salt and a little black pepper. Mix well, then place in a lidded lunchbox and add the steaks. Ensure each one is covered in the marinade. Place the lid on and leave to marinade in the fridge for at least an hour – overnight if possible.
2 Mix all of the ranch ingredients together in a jar. Set aside.
3 Cut the lettuce in half down the centre, keeping the root intact. Brush the cut side of each piece with olive oil and season with a little salt.
4 Light the barbecue or preheat a grill pan on the hob. Cook the steaks first. Once you lay the steak on the grill, don’t move it again until you turn it. For a medium-rare fillet steak I leave it to cook for three minutes each side. Cover and leave to rest for five to 10 minutes before slicing.
5 Meanwhile, lay each lettuce half on the grill, cut side down. Leave to cook for two to three minutes until nicely charred. Cook on one side only.
6 Divide the sliced steak among the plates and add a lettuce wedge to each. Drizzle with ranch dressing and serve right away.