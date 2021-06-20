Whiskey steaks with grilled lettuce and buttermilk ranch dressing

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Barbecue

Ingredients 2tbs tomato ketchup

3tbs light soy sauce

3tbs whiskey

1tbs olive oil

Salt and black pepper

2 cloves garlic, crushed

4 fillet steaks

2-3 heads Baby Gem lettuce

FOR THE RANCH DRESSING:

3tbs finely snipped chives (or use parsley or dill)

1 clove garlic, crushed

80ml buttermilk

2tbs mayonnaise

1tbs apple cider vinegar

Pinch sea salt

Method

1 Mix the ketchup, soy sauce, whiskey and olive oil with half a teaspoon of salt and a little black pepper. Mix well, then place in a lidded lunchbox and add the steaks. Ensure each one is covered in the marinade. Place the lid on and leave to marinade in the fridge for at least an hour – overnight if possible.

2 Mix all of the ranch ingredients together in a jar. Set aside.

3 Cut the lettuce in half down the centre, keeping the root intact. Brush the cut side of each piece with olive oil and season with a little salt.

4 Light the barbecue or preheat a grill pan on the hob. Cook the steaks first. Once you lay the steak on the grill, don’t move it again until you turn it. For a medium-rare fillet steak I leave it to cook for three minutes each side. Cover and leave to rest for five to 10 minutes before slicing.

5 Meanwhile, lay each lettuce half on the grill, cut side down. Leave to cook for two to three minutes until nicely charred. Cook on one side only.

6 Divide the sliced steak among the plates and add a lettuce wedge to each. Drizzle with ranch dressing and serve right away.