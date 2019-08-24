Watermelon, nectarine and pink onion salad

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 1 mins

Course: Salads

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 200g watermelon, rind removed and cut into chunks

4 nectarines, stoned and sliced

2 red onions, thinly sliced

1 cucumber, halved, seeds removed and cut into thick slices

Handful of rocket or mixed baby leaves

4 limes, juiced

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

30g caster sugar

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

Method

1. Start by pickling the red onions. Put the lime juice, vinegar and sugar in a shallow bowl and season generously with sea salt. Whisk the pickling liquid until the sugar is dissolved.

2. Add the sliced red onions. Make sure the onions are all evenly covered but do not mix or toss the onions, this will release the pectin and make the pickle slimy. Set aside. The onions will slowly change colour to a bright pink the more time they spend pickling.

3. In another, larger bowl combine watermelon, cucumber and nectarine. Season with salt and pepper and drizzle over a little olive oil. Lightly toss and add the leaves.

4. Transfer to one large or four individual serving dishes and garnish with the pink onions. Serve as a light starter, side salad, or top with crumbled feta for a more substantial main course salad.