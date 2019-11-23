Warm salad of Jerusalem artichokes, leeks and Parma ham
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 30 mins
- Course: Starter
- Cuisine: Irish
Ingredients
- 100ml olive oil
- 8-10 large Jerusalem artichokes, peeled and halved
- 2 garlic cloves, sliced
- 8 whole sage leaves
- 16 walnut halves
- 2 small leeks, trimmed and cut into 1cm slices
- 1tbs maple syrup
- 2tbs red wine vinegar
- Juice of ½ a lemon
- 8 slices Parma ham
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
1. Preheat oven to 180 degrees, or equivalent.
2. Add a drizzle of olive oil to a roasting tin.
3. Add the artichokes, tossing to coat, and cook in the oven for 10 minutes.
4. Add the leeks, walnuts, sage and garlic and the remaining oil.
5. Stir, then place in the oven for a further 15 minutes.
6. Season, add the vinegar, lemon and maple syrup.
7. Serve warm with a slice of Parma ham draped on top.