Warm salad of Jerusalem artichokes, leeks and Parma ham

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Starter

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 100ml olive oil

8-10 large Jerusalem artichokes, peeled and halved

2 garlic cloves, sliced

8 whole sage leaves

16 walnut halves

2 small leeks, trimmed and cut into 1cm slices

1tbs maple syrup

2tbs red wine vinegar

Juice of ½ a lemon

8 slices Parma ham

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180 degrees, or equivalent.

2. Add a drizzle of olive oil to a roasting tin.

3. Add the artichokes, tossing to coat, and cook in the oven for 10 minutes.

4. Add the leeks, walnuts, sage and garlic and the remaining oil.

5. Stir, then place in the oven for a further 15 minutes.

6. Season, add the vinegar, lemon and maple syrup.

7. Serve warm with a slice of Parma ham draped on top.