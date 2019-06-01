VINE TOMATO FATTOUSH WITH POACHED EGGS AND SAFFRON YOGHURT
Vine tomato fattoush with poached eggs and saffron yoghurt.
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 20 mins
- Course: Starter
- Cuisine: Middle Eastern
Ingredients
- For the saffron yogurt
- 1 pinch of saffron
- A splash of hot water
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1tsp dried mint
- 200ml Velvet Cloud sheep’s yogurt, or similar
- For the fattoush
- 2 whole meal pittas
- 450g tomatoes, quartered
- 4 poached eggs
- 30g mixed fresh dill, parsley and mint
- 10 garlic cloves, smashed
- 2 red peppers
- 50ml olive oil
- 20g za’atar
Method
Preheat an oven to 180 degrees Celsius, or equivalent.
Slice the pittas in half to make four thin rounds. Place the pittas on a nonstick sheet pan. Brush with olive oil and season with salt.
Bake for about five minutes, until the outside is golden brown. Let them cool until they become crisp.
Meanwhile, mix all of the saffron yogurt ingredients together and set aside for 10 minutes until the colour changes.
Chop the peppers in a rustic fashion into a roasting dish with the smashed garlic bulbs, half of the tomatoes, toss with za’atar and olive oil and roast in the oven until softened, about 15 minutes.
While it is still warm add the rest of the tomatoes, the torn up toasted pita and fresh herbs and toss together.
Divide this between four ramekin dishes, place a poached egg on top and garnish with the saffron yogurt sauce.
Garnish with the fresh herbs and serve.