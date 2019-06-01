Vine tomato fattoush with poached eggs and saffron yoghurt.

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Starter

Cuisine: Middle Eastern

Ingredients For the saffron yogurt

1 pinch of saffron

A splash of hot water

1 clove garlic, minced

1tsp dried mint

200ml Velvet Cloud sheep’s yogurt, or similar

For the fattoush

2 whole meal pittas

450g tomatoes, quartered

4 poached eggs

30g mixed fresh dill, parsley and mint

10 garlic cloves, smashed

2 red peppers

50ml olive oil

20g za’atar

Method

Preheat an oven to 180 degrees Celsius, or equivalent.

Slice the pittas in half to make four thin rounds. Place the pittas on a nonstick sheet pan. Brush with olive oil and season with salt.

Bake for about five minutes, until the outside is golden brown. Let them cool until they become crisp.

Meanwhile, mix all of the saffron yogurt ingredients together and set aside for 10 minutes until the colour changes.

Chop the peppers in a rustic fashion into a roasting dish with the smashed garlic bulbs, half of the tomatoes, toss with za’atar and olive oil and roast in the oven until softened, about 15 minutes.

While it is still warm add the rest of the tomatoes, the torn up toasted pita and fresh herbs and toss together.

Divide this between four ramekin dishes, place a poached egg on top and garnish with the saffron yogurt sauce.

Garnish with the fresh herbs and serve.