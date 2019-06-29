Victoria sponge with vanilla cream and strawberries.

Makes: 1

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: British

Ingredients For the sponge:

6 eggs

165g granulated sugar

Zest of a lemon

1 tsp vanilla extract

170g rice flour

Pinch of baking powder

75g melted butter

For the icing:

220g butter

225g icing sugar

400g Philadelphia cream cheese

1tsp vanilla extract

To decorate:

2 punnets of fresh strawberries

Method

1 Preheat an oven to 180 degrees Celsius, or equivalent. Butter two 20cm sandwich tins and line with non-stick baking paper.

2 Using a stand mixer with a whisk attachment, or a hand-held electric whisk, beat the eggs, caster sugar, zest and vanilla, until the mixture turns light and fluffy.

3 Use a spatula to add the rice flour and baking powder, folding in a little at a time, being careful not to break down the fluffy texture. Finally, fold in the butter.

4 Divide the mixture between the tins, smooth the surface with the spatula or the back of a spoon. Bake for about 15 minutes until golden and the cakes spring back when pressed.

5 Remove from the oven and leave to stand for a few minutes before turning the cake out onto a wire rack to cool.

6 Again using a mixer, beat the butter and icing together. Add the cream cheese and vanilla and continue to beat until the mixture is completely smooth.

7 When everything is ready and the cakes are cool, line a 20cm springform tin with cling film and place one of the sponges at the bottom. Using a piping bag put a thin line of cream cheese all around the edge and use it to stick the strawberries to the side of the tin. Fill in the middle with more cream mixture and slices of strawberries and place the second sponge on top.

8 Finish with the rest of the cream – get the piping bag out or just swirl it on – and the strawberies. Leave in the fridge to set before releasing from the tin.