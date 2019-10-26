Velvet Cloud flatbread

Makes: 1

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 200ml Velvet Cloud sheep’s yogurt

50ml water

20ml olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 bunch fresh coriander, chopped

2 tsp sea salt

3 tsp baking powder

400g plain flour

Extra flour for dusting

Method

1. Put the yoghurt, olive oil, salt, coriander and garlic in a large mixing bowl and mix well.

2. Add a third of the flour and the baking powder. Mix with your hands, incorporating the flour into the yogurt mixture. Add the remaining flour and the water. Continuing mixing the dough until the dough stops sticking to your hands. If more flour is needed, add a little at a time till the dough stops sticking to your hands. Be careful not to over mix the dough as you don’t to over work the gluten – this will make for a dense and chewy flatbread.

3. Cover the dough with clingfilm and allow it to rest for one hour, or overnight in the fridge.

4. Dust your work surface generously with flour and turn out the dough. Roll into 20g doughballs (roughly the size of your palm).

5. Heat a griddle or frying pan to a high heat. Do not add oil.

6. Roll out the flatbread to about seven-inch circles and place on the pan. You will notice bubbles starting to pop up from the dough. Fry on each side for about three to five minutes.

7. Drizzle with olive oil and serve with grilled meats or curry.