Vegan chocolate pudding

Serves: 6

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients

100g dark chocolate (min 65% cocoa solids)1 large ripe banana (or two small bananas)2 tbsp maple syrup1 tsp vanilla extract100g dairy-free spread (plus extra for greasing)100g caster sugar120g self-raising flour3 tbsp cocoa powderPinch salt75ml oat milk (plus extra if needed)

Method

1. Grease a shallow ovenproof dish. Preheat the oven to 180°C fan.

2. Melt the chocolate in a small bowl set over a pan of lightly simmering water (or melt in the microwave, stirring at 10-second intervals). Set aside.

3. Using either a small food processor or a handheld stick blender and a jug, blitz the banana and maple syrup together. Stir the puréed banana into the melted chocolate. Add in the vanilla essence.

4. Cream together the dairy-free spread and caster sugar until smooth. Mix in the chocolate/banana mixture to a smooth batter.

5. Sieve together the flour, cocoa powder and salt and, in two batches, mix the dry ingredients into the wet mixture.

6. Add in all or as much of the oat milk as needed to give a smooth, thick, but slightly loose batter.

7. Pour the batter into the greased ovenproof dish.

8. Bake for 20-25 minutes until the outer surface looks set, and the mixture is still slightly softer in the centre (this indicates that the pudding will be deliciously oozy in the centre).

9. Serve straight from the oven.